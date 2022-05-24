Skip to main content

Man Shows Us The Most Genius Way to Fold Clothes

We've been doing it wrong this whole time…

I’ll say it time and time again- I love a clean house. I have no problem cleaning the dishes and countertops, but the one thing I absolutely can not stand doing, is folding clothes. As much as I hate seeing dirty clothes pile up, I have no problem building a clean clothes pile in our laundry room, so as a result, I wash clothes on a weekly basis, but probably fold clothes on a bi-monthly schedule.

I’m not the best folder which is likely the main reason why I detest folding as much as I do. However, after coming across the most genius way to fold clothes courtesy of TikTok user @tangmen666, I’m going to consider giving this folding method a try and see if that will help fix my relationship with the daunting chore. He makes folding clothes look so easy and neat. It’s better than the department store folds we see!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Okay, did you see how he fold the jackets so neatly? And his genius method of folding his jeans? If I fold my jeans using his method, I can cut back on the use of hangers for sure. The best part is, the way he folds everything in the video looks pretty easy to do. The comments section was filled with hilarious statements. “Leaving them in the basket till you need them is still quicker,” @maniczanic said. “This is going to revolutionize the way I fold laundry, when I start folding laundry,” @officiallykainoa wrote. “I feel like my whole life has been wasted,” another TikTok user @micarose12 commented “This is going to revolutionize the way I fold laundry, when I start folding laundry,” @officiallykainoa wrote.

Clearly I’m not the only one that doesn’t like folding clothes. LOL. But I’m anxious to try this genius method!

