Woman Shares the Most Effective (And Easiest) Way to Get Rid of Fruit Flies

Here in my household, we love having fresh fruit around simply because we eat fresh fruit as-is, we juice them, make smoothies and create other delicious recipes with them. It’s safe to say that fresh fruit is an absolute must in our home and is on our weekly grocery list. But, as much as we love having fresh fruit around, the only thing we detest about fresh fruit is how it attracts fruit flies.

If you also struggle with fruit flies in your home, then you may want to try this simple hack from TikTok user @thatcleanbee. This fruit fly hack is the cheapest and easiest way to get rid of them!

So, what is this free and amazingly easy hack that we need to do to rid our homes of those pesky fruit flies that love our delicious fruit? Simply wash your bananas as soon as you get home from the store. She says to do this because fruit flies lay eggs on the bananas, and when you bring them home, they hatch and produce fruit flies.

That’s it! So easy to do and no chemicals or other ingredients needed to help with the annoying fruit flied in your home.

Much like her followers and viewers in the comment section, we love this easy and effective hack!

