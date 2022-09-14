Mom’s Hack for Cleaning Up Glittlee Messes Is So Simple Yet So Brilliant

Doing crafty projects with your kids or even as an adult who is a bit clumsy, could be a headache when it comes to cleaning up sticky messes. And what is worse than a sticky situation, you ask? A glitter explosion! And although there are many cleaning hacks on the internet, some are better than others.

TikTok creator and mom @ywmfamily shares how to clean up messes like glitter, in one easy step!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Isn't this genius? Who would have thought that a lint roller would be useful for cleaning up other messes than lint and pet hair? A few rotations and the mess is history, whereas in the good old days, many moms - or clumsy crafters - would grab the vacuum cleaner which is still a good option, and suggested by a TikTok user in the comment section. However, @ywmfamily replied back saying a vacuum cleaner always leaves some glitter behind. The great part about lint rollers is that they are handy, cost-efficient, and usually last for a while. For a busy mom, something that is handy and within reach is definitely the better option. Besides, these days many individuals don't even own a vacuum cleaner. I didn't have one for a while but with pets around, a lint roller just isn't enough.

If you're out of lint roller sticky paper, you can also use dusting cloths, such as Swiffer or a dry microfiber dusting cloth.