Mom’s Hack for Cleaning Up Glittlee Messes Is So Simple Yet So Brilliant

Perfect for moms of clumsy crafters.

Doing crafty projects with your kids or even as an adult who is a bit clumsy, could be a headache when it comes to cleaning up sticky messes. And what is worse than a sticky situation, you ask? A glitter explosion! And although there are many cleaning hacks on the internet, some are better than others. 

TikTok creator and mom @ywmfamily shares how to clean up messes like glitter, in one easy step!

Isn't this genius? Who would have thought that a lint roller would be useful for cleaning up other messes than lint and pet hair? A few rotations and the mess is history, whereas in the good old days, many moms - or clumsy crafters - would grab the vacuum cleaner which is still a good option, and suggested by a TikTok user in the comment section. However, @ywmfamily replied back saying a vacuum cleaner always leaves some glitter behind. The great part about lint rollers is that they are handy, cost-efficient, and usually last for a while. For a busy mom, something that is handy and within reach is definitely the better option. Besides, these days many individuals don't even own a vacuum cleaner. I didn't have one for a while but with pets around, a lint roller just isn't enough. 

If you're out of lint roller sticky paper, you can also use dusting cloths, such as Swiffer or a dry microfiber dusting cloth. 

