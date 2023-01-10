Man Shares Easy Fix for Leather Car Seats and the Results Are Unbelievable

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to leather furniture and keeping it clean, can be challenging. But there are a few hacks to keep your leather sofas looking like new, with some leather salve. But what about your leather car seats? Not to worry, there is a hack for that as well.

Car expert and TikTok creator Ron Balmaceda shares in his video a brilliant way how to fix tears in your car's leather seats. Let's check it out.

Wow! That's genius! You can't see anything!

It might look like a tedious process, but it's so worth it in the end, as you'll save so much money in the long run.

As you can see in the video, Ron starts by closing the tear with a white filler, followed by a black filler. Before he applies the black filler, he actually uses hot air to dry it, as well as firmly presses it. He does the same process with the black filler as well. And lastly, Ron uses some sandpaper to sand the texture smooth.

He doesn't disclose which products he exactly uses, but demonstrates that a leather tear is fixable; it just takes a lot of practice and the right tools. Ron mentions in the comments section that he mainly uses water for the base and solvent for the topcoat.

And the results speak for themselves. It looks brand new!

TikTok was impressed as well.

As TikTomer @seanaoconnor1983 commented,

"Nice repair."

Indeed.

And TikToker @gld007 wrote,

"Great work!!!"



I agree.

Another TikToker (@kennyb406) also suggested,

"Duct tape is easier! Great job."

I guess it's worth a try.

