Woman Upgrades Empty Corner in Her Home With This IKEA Plant Hack

Decorating your home may not be easy for everyone, but when you find the right hacks, you suddenly can tap into your inner Joanna Gaines.

Okay, so maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, however, thanks to some of these Ikea hacks, it’s starting to become easier and easier to create a dreamy aesthetic in your home doing some of the simple hacks seen across social media. As a matter of fact, this latest Ikea style hack from TikTok user @ugcmaj is one that’s worthy of jotting down and using in your home.

I not only love how beautiful this Ikea hack is, but also how simple it is to do! To upgrade that plain and empty corner in the room, @ugcmaj simply took a beautiful outdoor planter, stuffed some brown mailing paper into it and added the Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) plant purchased from Ikea into the planter.

Another great thing about this Ikea hack is that it’s customizable! If you prefer another leafy plant over the Peace Lily, you can definitely switch it up to another lush plant, like a Ficus plant.

I love how this little hack instantly elevated the small space!

