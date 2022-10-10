Skip to main content

All You Need Are Three Ingredients To Make Your Home Smell So Good

And yep, it's easy to do!

Creating a comfortable home environment involves more than just picking out the coziest furniture and keeping your home clean; there’s a bit more that’s required to establish a comfortable home space, including ensuring your home smells good.

Of curse you can always buy or make your own beautifully-scented candles, but if you’d rather not spend too much money often or aren’t so crafty, then this smell-good hack from New Jersey TikTok content creator and home décor aficionado, Sana of @apieceofmyglamhome is perfect for you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

What we love the most about the simple smell good hack is that you don’t need much in order for this hack to work. In the video, she simply uses a couple of glass containers and ours whole coffee beans into each glass, before placing vanilla scented candles into the beans and lighting each tealight candle. So simple and apparently it’s very effective as she claims this hack will make your home smell like vanilla coffee and we honestly wouldn’t mind that at all.

Many of her followers and viewers in her comment section were amazed by this hack and are anxious to try it themselves and we’re just as excited to try this as well; it’s perfect for the fall season! 

