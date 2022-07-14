This Simple Makeover Can Transform Any Staircase In 2 Easy Steps

There is one part of many of our houses that often goes unremarked and unnoticed - the stairs. They are just something to climb up and down on, right? Maybe, if you’re lucky, you have a cool banister or can hang up some pictures on the wall, but there isn’t much to really make the stairs themselves interesting, right?



Wrong! As one Tiktok’er proves, with the right supplies, you can give your stairs a home makeover that can totally make them pop.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We’ve got Heather from AtHomeWithBae to thank for this super handy stair hack! Now, Heather’s home has a set of stairs that lead down into a basement, meaning that it gets a lot of foot traffic, and since she was already renovating the area below, she also decided to redecorate the stairs.

The original idea was simply to refinish the stairs, but doing so would not only make them clash with the look that Heather and her husband had chosen for the downstairs basement, but it would also be a little bit harder for their pooches to climb down. The answer was some patio paint in black, which alone helps really bring a new look to the stairs.



But, as most of us know, black gets dirty really easily and since this was a high-traffic area, that would be an issue. To help rectify the situation, Heather and her husband actually decided to go one step further and add on a long runner that would climb down the entire length of the stairs. This would help protect the black paint in the center of the stairs, where they would see the most wear, but also help give some extra grip to the dogs as they ran up and down. A staple gun and some two inch staples were used to make sure that the runner wouldn’t move or slip, so no one will wind up taking an accidental tumble when headed down to the basement.

So, what do you think? Totally doable in your own home, right? And just imagine the color combos and patterns you could try out!