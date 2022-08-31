NY Lifestyle Expert Shares Five Easy Ways to Make Your House Look More Polished

When we think of making changes to our homes to give it a more upgraded look, we sometimes assume that it’s the big changes such as landscaping the yards, giving our walls a new fresh paint color or completely renovating it to give it a more modern touch.

While all of those changes are nice to make, they can be quite expensive to do, so if you’re interested in upgrading your home, but want to save money while doing so, check out this helpful video from TikTok content creator @prestonkonrad where he shares five simple and cheap ways you can upgrade your home now!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Starting off his list of helpful tips, he suggests switching out the numbers outside of your home; not only is it affordable, but it’s extremely DIY friendly. The next thing to do is simply hide your TV wires if you have a mounted TV. To do this, you can hire an electrician to run them through the wall or if you’re a renter, you can purchase cord covers and paint them the same color as the wall. Another simple step is to add peel and stick molding to your walls; you can purchase these from a few places including some small businesses, as well as Wayfair. The fourth tip you can do is touch up your wood furniture using Tibet Almond Stick to remove scratches. Finally, the last thing to do is add picture lighting; thankfully, some of these don’t require hard wiring and simply only use batteries to operate.

Of course, you don’t have to do all of these tips, but if you choose to do them all, thankfully, it shouldn’t require much work or money.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.