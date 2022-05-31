Skip to main content

Woman Makes Easy Wedding Sign With Chicken Wire and We're Impressed

This minimalist sign is simply beautiful.

Weddings are special and momentous occasions that are filled with love, happiness and plenty of good times and laughter. So it makes sense why a lot of brides put a ton of thought and effort into the planning to make it a memorable experience. However, you often have to dish out quite a few bucks to make it happen, unless you get creative.

While you may not be able to DIY everything at your wedding, there are some pieces to your wedding puzzle, that can be done by using your creative skills.

TikTok creative @_the_minimalist_mama_ just how easy it is to create your own wedding sign with this unexpected product - chicken wire.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Who would’ve thought chicken wire would be such a staple tool in this DIY? It elevated the minimalist design when the flowers were added and made the sign look so stunning. We love how she used minimum products to create the sign. All it took was PVC pipes, black spray paint, chicken wire, flowers, and a little yarn to hang the sign from the pipe and the final look is simply beautiful!

This is an easy DIY that just about any bride-to-be can do at your wedding. The best part is that it doesn’t require too much time to complete, so you're able to dedicate more time to planning other parts of your special day. 

Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

43 minutes ago
Organized Kitchen Counter
Article

This Is The Absolute Easiest and Cheapest Way Ever To Hide Alexa In Your Kitchen

1 hour ago
Woman in the Garden
Article

Mom Builds GPS For Grandmom She Keeps Losing In the Garden

May 30, 2022
Lawn chair
Article

Mom’s Genius Lawn Chair Hack Makes Sitting by the Pool More Comfortable

May 29, 2022
Wedding gift
Article

This Gorgeous DIY Wedding Gift Is Exactly What a Newlywed Couple Wants

May 28, 2022
amazon echo 4th generation glacier blue lifestyle
Trending Stories

Memorial Day Amazon Echo Sales: Save on a Smart Speaker or Smart Display

May 27, 2022
lawn care memorial day lead
Trending Stories

Memorial Day Lawn Care Deals: Save on Mowers and Other Essentials

May 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 2.46.46 PM
Trending Stories

Memorial Day Vacuum Sales: Save on Bissell, Shark, and iRobot Models

May 27, 2022
Selamat 3 Tier Chandelier
Article

Man Recreates $445 Chandelier Using Items From Dollar Tree

May 27, 2022
Sauberkugel - The Clean Ball
Article

Woman Shares The Most Genius Gadget to Help Keep Your Bags Clean

May 26, 2022
Floral Bouquet
Article

Woman Catches Bride's Bouquet and What She Does Afterwards Is Hilarious!

May 27, 2022
Table
Article

Woman Flips Destroyed $3.99 Goodwill Table Into a Masterpiece With Plastic Wrap

May 26, 2022
Books
Article

Man Makes ‘Spooky’ Book Nook That’s Perfect For Anyone Who Believes In Ghosts

May 26, 2022
Senior Basket
Article

Woman Creates Basketball-Themed ‘Senior Baskets’ and We’re Impressed

May 26, 2022
Flower Bouquet
Article

Watch How This Wedding Party Brilliantly Upcycles Their Flower Bouquets

May 26, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.