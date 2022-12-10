Here Are Three Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Gift Ideas Under $20

When it comes to the environment, Christmas is probably not the most eco-friendly holiday, as it accumulates so much waste from gift wrapping paper alone. Not to mention, all the plastic and packaging from toy boxes and electronics. But there are ways you can come up with gift ideas that produce zero waste and are useful.

TikTok creator Kathryn Kellogg shares in her video, three of these hacks. Let's take a look!

Such a great idea!

These gift options are so cute and actual things people can use! They are also sustainable, eco-friendly, and inexpensive!

As you can see in her video, Kathryn thrifted all these items and drew inspiration from them.

The first idea is a movie night, with this thrifted ceramic popcorn bucket, homemade popcorn seasoning, popcorn kernels, and a movie of choice.

So cute!

The second option was inspired by a ceramic milk bottle, and therefore she created a basket made with homemade vanilla extract and a plant-based milk base.

And the third and final option is a homemade mulled wine basket, which includes a bottle of red wine, an orange filled with cloves, and cinnamon sticks. Simple yet so meaningful and useful, not to mention adorable. Who doesn't like mulled wine?

However, the options for gift baskets or kits of all sorts, are endless, especially with finds from the thrift shop, such as Goodwill.

Another cute idea for a gift basket is getting a china set - which Goodwill always has a variety of them - with homemade or store-bought loose tea leaves, as well as homemade date syrup.

And for everyone who has a friend who loves going to the spa, a beauty care basket with homemade bath bombs, and sugar- and coffee scrubs is another well-appreciated gift idea option.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.