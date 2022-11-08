Skip to main content

Man Finds Coolest Lightbulb at Estate Sale and It Actually Still Works

This takes an Edison bulb to new heights.

You never know what you might find at the flea market or at an estate sale but rest assured, it usually is a gem. Estate sales might run a little pricey but are so worth visiting. And if you can't make it to one, a flea market or your nearest Goodwill is always a great alternative to finding some odd but cool things. 

This TikTok account @addison.foskey for example, found a really cool lightbulb at an estate sale, as he shares in his video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

And the best part is - it still works!

As you can see, it has a heart inside and some leaves and lettering around the electric wires.

He isn't quite sure how old this light bulb is and where it came from but it certainly looks like someone put a lot of effort into creating this bulb, as it says "I love you," inside of it. 

It looks so cute!

Turns out these were made until the '70s and are called Aerolux bulbs, as one TikToker pointed out in the comments section. Another TikToker commented,

"My mom and dad had a rose. We all love it my parents got it when they got married in 1951."

It seems as if those lightbulbs are associated with some love stories of the past. How lovely!

That's why you should never pass on an estate sale because you never know what you might find there, such as an extraordinary lightbulb!

