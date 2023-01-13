Woman Shares Amazing Glass Cleaning Hack

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Between the streaks and dust particles that always seem to linger around after spraying our mirrors and showers with glass cleaner, they never seems to get as clean and streak-free as we would like for it to be.

That is until we came across this glass cleaning hack from TikTok content creator @cleansnob.

Not only does it appear to do a stellar job at cleaning the mirrors and shower in her home, this simple hack also serves as a disinfectant, too!

As you can see in the quick video, rather than use a popular commercial glass cleaner, she uses one simple product to get the job done — alcohol. All she does is replace the close top of the alcohol with a spray nozzle and simply sprays down the surface she intends to clean before wiping away the spray with a rag.

She claims this simple cleaning hack is a housekeepers secret since it does a fantastic job at cleaning glass, leaving mirrors streak-free and disinfects surfaces.

We’re not the only ones impressed with this simple and effective glass cleaner, so are fellow TikTok users in the comment section.

As a house cleaner I agree! Half alcohol and half water and a drop of dawn soap,” @pedro86862 shared. “I clean my car windows with that,” @fireandgrill101 commented. “Omg. I just tried this. AMAZING!! thank you!” @gingerwhite810 wrote. “Yes I worked for MACYS for 7 years for all the glass we would clean with alcohol,” @ronnie.r.reyy commented.

There you have it, given how cheap and effective this cleaning hack appears to be, it’s worth a shot to try

