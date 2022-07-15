If You Want To Deep Clean Your Oven, Stop Throwing Away Your Eggshells

Okay, so we have to admit it.

We hate cleaning our stoves. Like really, deep down, loathe it. There's the oven part that always has fallen food, the grease trap, not to mention the stove top itself. It just seems to take so long, and even when you think you have it clean… is it really? There’s always burned-on gunk stuck under the burners or some stain that simply WON’T come out.

So when we saw this hack for getting a good deep-clean on your stovetop with only one additional ‘ingredient’ we had to share it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

You’re probably thinking to yourself, ‘so, what powerful cleaning spray do I have to go out and buy this time?’ But, lucky for you, a weird, nasty-smelling spray isn’t the key ingredient here. As TikTok creator Francis (fwipa96) has revealed to all of us, it is actually eggshells!

Yes, those things left over from your morning omelet or late-night bacon and eggs session is the key to getting a true deep-clean inside your stovetop. Francis shows us that by blending them up into a super-fine powder, then sprinkling them on top of the problem areas, you’ve got yourself a nice little cleaning helper.

The idea behind this is that the eggshells are a little less abrasive than a wire scrubbing pad, so it won’t scratch up the metal. However, it does give some extra ‘grip’ to your sponge or towel, and when you gently rub in circles, it will help ‘pull up’ even set in stains.

We could easily see this working for other areas in the house as well, not just the stove top! Have some tile floor that has got a stubborn stain, or maybe your bathtub has a few water spots or a suds ring? Try some ground up eggshells to help lighten your load before reaching for those harsh chemicals!