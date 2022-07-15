Skip to main content

If You Want To Deep Clean Your Oven, Stop Throwing Away Your Eggshells

Yes, really!

Okay, so we have to admit it.

We hate cleaning our stoves. Like really, deep down, loathe it. There's the oven part that always has fallen food, the grease trap, not to mention the stove top itself. It just seems to take so long, and even when you think you have it clean… is it really? There’s always burned-on gunk stuck under the burners or some stain that simply WON’T come out.

So when we saw this hack for getting a good deep-clean on your stovetop with only one additional ‘ingredient’ we had to share it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

You’re probably thinking to yourself, ‘so, what powerful cleaning spray do I have to go out and buy this time?’ But, lucky for you, a weird, nasty-smelling spray isn’t the key ingredient here. As TikTok creator Francis (fwipa96) has revealed to all of us, it is actually eggshells!

Yes, those things left over from your morning omelet or late-night bacon and eggs session is the key to getting a true deep-clean inside your stovetop. Francis shows us that by blending them up into a super-fine powder, then sprinkling them on top of the problem areas, you’ve got yourself a nice little cleaning helper.

The idea behind this is that the eggshells are a little less abrasive than a wire scrubbing pad, so it won’t scratch up the metal. However, it does give some extra ‘grip’ to your sponge or towel, and when you gently rub in circles, it will help ‘pull up’ even set in stains.

We could easily see this working for other areas in the house as well, not just the stove top! Have some tile floor that has got a stubborn stain, or maybe your bathtub has a few water spots or a suds ring? Try some ground up eggshells to help lighten your load before reaching for those harsh chemicals! 

Sunset castle mirror
Article

Woman Upgrades Thrifted Sconce and It’s New Look Is Magical

24 minutes ago
garden fence
Article

Couple Transforms Backyard and Saves Thousands of Dollars By Using Unconventional Materials

18 hours ago
lofted bed
Article

Mom Ditches Idea of Bunk Beds for DIY ‘Loft Beds’ and Your Kids Are Gonna’ Want Them Too!

19 hours ago
watering plants
Article

Man’s Genius Hack Might Save Your Plants From Dying While On Vacation

20 hours ago
upside down tomato plants
Article

Woman Brilliantly Grows Tomatoes Upside Down

20 hours ago
shutterstock_1913276497
Article

This Simple Makeover Can Transform Any Staircase In 2 Easy Steps

20 hours ago
Carrots
Article

Woman Has Perfect Trick for Regrowing Carrots From Old Ones

22 hours ago
home renovation
Article

Young Woman Shares Her Secret For Renovating Her Home for Only $2k

23 hours ago
Desert yard
Article

Homeowners Dug Up Their Grass and Replaced It With a Gorgeous Rock Garden

23 hours ago
Jeans
Article

Woman’s Shower Curtain Ring Hack For the Closet Is Pure Genius

Jul 14, 2022
Sidewalk
Article

Man Transforms Sidewalk That’s Been Neglected For Over 50 Years and TikTok Is Obsessed

Jul 14, 2022
Flower garden
Article

Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Add Height to Plant and It's Genius

Jul 13, 2022
gothic bathroom
Article

Woman Rennovates Ugly Bathroom Into a ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Theme and It’s Honestly Beautiful

Jul 13, 2022
charcoals pencils
Article

Artist Creates ‘Wind Portraits’ and They Make For Some Truly Gorgeous Décor

Jul 13, 2022
shutterstock_786962215
Article

Woman Adds Gorgeous Plant Wall to Bathroom and It Makes All The difference.

Jul 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.