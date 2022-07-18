Skip to main content

Dallas Woman Shows Us How to Easily Elevate Our Bathroom On a Budget

From blah to bougie in minutes!

We’ve all seen those luxe, spa-like bathroom spaces on Pinterest or have stayed in a fancy hotel or Airbnb and envied having a similar bathroom space in our own home. The good news is, you can have that dreamy bathroom in your own home and the even better news is — it doesn’t have to cost much to do it!

Thanks to this Dallas based content creator @heyitsayeyi, she shows us four simple steps to follow if we want to create the perfect Pinterest-worthy bathroom space without having to break our bank accounts!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she starts off with a sparkling clean countertop, as that’s one of the easiest and quickest ways to elevate your space and is likely something that you already do in your bathroom, anyway. The first step she does, is swap out her store bought hand soap and lotion dispensers for glass bottles to give a clean, uniformed look. Next, she uses disposable folded paper towels instead of using communal hand towels to create a more sanitary, spa-like vibe. Rather than storing air fresheners or wipes on top of the toilet, she opted to use a floating shelf that’s within easy reach when using the bathroom. Lastly, she added a beautiful fresh green plant and a glass candle to brighten and freshen up the bathroom space.

These steps really made a big difference in her bathroom and viewers in the comments love how easily she transformed her space with these simple steps; will you try this in your bathroom

Tiled Backyard
Article

This UK Woman's Backyard Oasis Has Tile and It's Absolutely Perfect

1 hour ago
Doe eating plants
Article

California Woman Installs Planter Cages to Protect Her Produce and It’s Stunning

2 hours ago
Matches
Article

“Plant Ninja" Shows Us How Match Sticks Can Help Plants Thrive

3 hours ago
coffee table
Article

Woman’s DIY Coffee Table Is Proof Quirky Shapes Can Be Super Elegant

3 hours ago
pokemon cards
Article

Couple Takes Table Transformation To A Whole New Level With One Unusual Add-On

3 hours ago
bugs in kitchen
Article

If You Have Gnats Around the House, You Actually Need to Clean Your Drains

Jul 16, 2022
shutterstock_1777559918
Article

Get Rid of Pesky House Flies With This DIY Elixir

Jul 16, 2022
backyard pool
Article

Kentucky Man’s Backyard Is a True Summer Oasis, Complete With An Epic Pool Slide

Jul 16, 2022
Snake Plant In Window
Article

Woman Comes Up With ‘Sneaky' Trick to Trim Snake Plants

Jul 15, 2022
Dollhouse
Article

Woman Finds Dollhouse Grandpa Built On Facebook Marketplace and Restores It to Its Former Glory

Jul 15, 2022
Bright flowers
Article

New York Woman Decorates Tote Bag With Hammered Flowers and the Result Is Stunning

Jul 15, 2022
Crutches
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Crutches a Second Life and Turns Them Into a Functional Bookshelf

Jul 15, 2022
crushed eggshells
Article

If You Want To Deep Clean Your Oven, Stop Throwing Away Your Eggshells

Jul 15, 2022
Sunset castle mirror
Article

Woman Upgrades Thrifted Sconce and It’s New Look Is Magical

Jul 15, 2022
garden fence
Article

Couple Transforms Backyard and Saves Thousands of Dollars By Using Unconventional Materials

Jul 14, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.