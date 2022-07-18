Dallas Woman Shows Us How to Easily Elevate Our Bathroom On a Budget

We’ve all seen those luxe, spa-like bathroom spaces on Pinterest or have stayed in a fancy hotel or Airbnb and envied having a similar bathroom space in our own home. The good news is, you can have that dreamy bathroom in your own home and the even better news is — it doesn’t have to cost much to do it!

Thanks to this Dallas based content creator @heyitsayeyi, she shows us four simple steps to follow if we want to create the perfect Pinterest-worthy bathroom space without having to break our bank accounts!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she starts off with a sparkling clean countertop, as that’s one of the easiest and quickest ways to elevate your space and is likely something that you already do in your bathroom, anyway. The first step she does, is swap out her store bought hand soap and lotion dispensers for glass bottles to give a clean, uniformed look. Next, she uses disposable folded paper towels instead of using communal hand towels to create a more sanitary, spa-like vibe. Rather than storing air fresheners or wipes on top of the toilet, she opted to use a floating shelf that’s within easy reach when using the bathroom. Lastly, she added a beautiful fresh green plant and a glass candle to brighten and freshen up the bathroom space.

These steps really made a big difference in her bathroom and viewers in the comments love how easily she transformed her space with these simple steps; will you try this in your bathroom?