Check Out This Easy Way to Elevate Your Indoor Plants

For many plant parents, simply watering your plants on a regular basis and making sure they have an ample amount of light and nutrients to thrive is not enough. Many plant enthusiasts believe their plants are basically their children and treat them somewhat accordingly. While some folks enjoy dressing up their plants in cute sweaters for the holidays, other people such as @the_avantgarde, have other fun ways to jazz up their plants and we’re absolutely here for this simple, yet genius idea!

As seen in the video, all she did was gather two remote controlled pin lights from Amazon (there are so many to choose from!) and placed some faux bushy stems around and over the lights to somewhat hide the lights and the final look is so chic!

We love how this simple and inexpensive tip completely changed the appearance of her tree plant. The plant was already nice looking on its’ own, but adding the hidden lights and faux bushy stems elevated the plant to a whole other level and it is absolutely gorgeous!

