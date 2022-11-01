Woman’s Sage Advice About Mason Jars Could Save Your Life One Day

Life is full of surprises and because it is so unpredictable, the internet comes up with essential life hacks everyone needs to know, such as this easy moving hack. Sometimes, life - depending on where you live - can get a little more serious, as you might have to prepare for floods due to hurricanes, damage due to tornados, and loss of water and electricity due to earthquakes.

So it is crucial to be prepared. TikTok account @barefoot.mimosas shows us exactly how you can save up on water for rainy days - or your pets.

We already know that a Mason jar can be used for many things, and to just fill a bunch of empty ones with water - is simply genius.

Living in an area that is always at risk for natural disasters or living on a well - such as this creator - definitely requires you to be prepared with loads of water to boil, flush, and give to your pets. Keep in mind that it could harvest bacteria after a while, so it might not be safe to give to pets unless you boil it first, and it is certainly not recommended to drink.

Speaking of preparing for a natural disaster, it is also advised to pickle a bunch of veggies in Mason jars and store them in a cool dark place, as they don't need to be refrigerated and are perfect for emergency situations. It is also recommended to stock up on candles, flashlights, drinking water, and pet food.

We love advice that is wise, and TikTok does too. One TikToker also recommended filling a pressure canner with water jars to create sterilized water, which is also good to have.

Regardless of how you prepare for a natural disaster, it is always better to have a bunch of water jars around, than none at all.

