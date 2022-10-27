Houston Family Builds Kids a Cardboard “Encanto” Casita and It’s Perfect

If it’s one thing our kids love more than watching their favorite Disney movies and cartoons on TV, it’s seeing their favorite characters in real life. Of course, you can always take your kids to Disney World, but if that’s not an option just yet, or if you want something more immediate, you can do what this amazing Houston family did and bring a little Disney magic to your home!

TikTok content creator @isela1990g recently posted a video to her account showing us their DIY cardboard “Encanto” Casita and while we’re sure the kids love it, they’re not the only ones!

Isn’t their DIY version so cute and similar-looking to the Casa Madrigal? We’re not only impressed with the build of the project, but their use of the bright colors, flowers and other pieces of décor used to make Casa Madrigal come to life; their attention to detail is quite amazing!

Unsurprisingly, we’re not the only ones obsessed with how cute this DIY project is. Their followers and viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “Omg they’ll grow up with magical memories of this,” @kristabarraclough shared. “Love the creativity, it’s so cute!!” @feliciamonique08 commented. “Awww! & the entire family helped! Awesome!” @lorisavalentin373 wrote.

We agree the comments, we not only the final outcome of the project but how the whole family was involved with creating it; how special!