Woman Makes Enchanted Broom Using Her Robot Cleaner and We're In Love!

We can’t get enough of these Halloween DIY décor projects and if you’re like us, then you’re just as amazed and also anxious to do some of the cute or creepy DIY projects that we’ve seen across social media platforms.

And no worries if you’re not the person that’s great with DIY projects. This easy Halloween DIY project from TikTok content creator Sarahli of @hauz.and.co is not only easy and beginner-friendly, but it’s so cute!

To do this simple creative Halloween project, you’ll need the main piece to the magic — a robot cleaner. Once you have that, you can do exactly what Sarahli did and create the broom using a tiki torch and cutting off the torch portion and spray painting the stick a dark brown color. Next, she glued two pieces of foam together and added removable adhesive strips to it before hot gluing the foam to the stick and wrapping twine around the foam and stick. Afterwards, she used more twine to some straw to the base of the stick (around the foam) and added brown ribbon and made it resemble a cute, slightly upgraded broom stick. Finally, she used the adhesive strips on the foam to attach the DIY enchanted broom stick to the robot cleaner and we love the final outcome!

We love how she mentioned that this cute and creative project is giving “Fantasia” and “Harry Potter” vibes — we couldn’t agree more!