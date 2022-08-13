Skip to main content

TikToker Gets Sweet Message After She Posts Her “Epic Fail” While Hanging a TV

And she gets some helpful tips too!

There is usually a right way, and a wrong way, to do things. We all know this by now, and unfortunately, sometimes doing it the wrong way can lead to some pretty disastrous results, or to an outsider, some hilarious ‘fails’.

Luckily for one TikTok’er, her DIY fail turned out to be a total win at the end of the day when one kind Handyperson decided to step in and give her a kind word and a helping hand.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

When poor Enidalyy decided she was going to take matters into her own hands and hang up her wall-mounted television herself, she never could have expected that a) it would fail, and quite explosively so, or that b) she’d get all the attention afterward for said fail.

As she likes to point out, she only wanted to try and do something herself. Unfortunately, the screw anchors did not hold and the tv came plummeting down, screws (and some drywall) were still attached.

And while many laughed at the ‘epic-fail’, one kind soul stepped in to give her all the encouragement, and advice, that she needed. TikTok creator and handy-person Mercury Stardust’s kind voice is what we probably all need to hear when we’ve made a bit of an oops, and them saying that the original creator did such a good job simply by attempting such a chore herself warms our hearts down to the core.

As Mercury points out, at least Enidalyy tried, and she learned something along the way. She then walks Enidalyy through finding the studs in a wall (which we ourselves have found to be extremely tricky), and even teaches us how to use a magnet, instead of a stud finder, to find the screws that go through the stud. This handy trick is one we will for sure note down for later use.

So Mercury, thank you, so much, for taking the time out of your day to encourage a fellow creator to follow through on her project, and for showing us that there are still some really good people out there. 

tile markings
Article

Do Away With Too-Dark Tile Using This Creative DIY Hack!

2 hours ago
minimalist decor
Article

Mom Shares Her Story On How She Began Her Minimalism Journey

3 hours ago
Flowers
Article

Watch Real Flowers Transform Into Water Color Paints

19 hours ago
Room with ceiling fan
Article

People Are Swooning Over This Alternative to Ceiling Fans

20 hours ago
skull candle
Article

DIY Bleeding Skull Candle Is Surprisingly Easy to Make

20 hours ago
mirror on wall
Article

A Thrifted Gallery Mirror Wall Is Going to Be Your Next Décor Goal

20 hours ago
chair thrift
Article

Watch This Chair Get a Second Life With This Incredible DIY Flip

20 hours ago
cute flower drying rack
Article

Woman Makes Wedding Bouquet Out Of Plant ‘Cuttings” So It Can “Live Forever”

21 hours ago
CD rack
Article

What This Woman Does to a Thrifted CD Rack Will Have You Hunting For One

22 hours ago
Stock pool
Article

Washington Woman’s DIY Stock Tank Pool Design Is So Dreamy

23 hours ago
fairytale cottage
Article

Mom Shares How She Transformed Her House Into a Fairytale Cottage

Aug 12, 2022
faux stained glass window
Article

Woman’s Faux Stained Glass Has Everyone Fooled

Aug 12, 2022
Fly on the window
Article

Texas Woman's DIY Fly Trap Only Needs Three Ingredients and Apparently Works Like a Charm

Aug 11, 2022
plant bathroom
Article

California Woman Defends Her Bathroom Plant Wall

Aug 11, 2022
skull in grass
Article

Woman Creates 'Unicorn Skull' Out of Bones and the Result Is Jaw-Dropping

Aug 11, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.