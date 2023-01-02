Woman’s Entire Pink Room Is Far From Over The Top

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Our spaces are meant to excite us, bring us joy, develop creativity, and set a mood the second we walk into them. With that said, why have a boring room? I’m talking gray walls, white couches, gray and white pillows, and a muted brown shag rug.

Our spaces aren't meant to just blend in, no unless your vibe is ‘monotone’ your space should not be designed to look “clean” or please others. It should be a full explosion of yourself. A perfect example of this is the well executed pink room- and by well executed I mean like every single thing is pink but it is still somehow, someway. This pink room was crafted by the talented and pink loving content creator @homewithhelenandco.

Starting with the stir of a bright pink paint bucket the woman flashes to an overview of her well crafted, dressed to the nine, pink room, that screams fun and funky!

Her walls are checkered with pink and white flowers, trim to doors painted pink, pink flower shelves, a shag pink rug, a pink bean bag, pink decor items, pink pillows, pink blankets, pink artwork, and… the perfect contrasting teal couch that keeps the pink all under wraps.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.