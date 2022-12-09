This Epoxy Floor Remodel Is Genuinely Breathtaking

Trusting the process never worked out so well.

With all the choices out there, it can be hard to know what kind of flooring is right for your space. If you're looking for a durable and eye-catching option, though, a metallic drip epoxy may be just what you need!

Epoxy flooring is lower maintenance than many other options, so it's no wonder the salon owner chose this material!

Plenty of people were amazed at the process, especially because the "before" looks nothing like the finished product.

"Beautiful, it looked scary at first, I had to trust the process." @Suzanne Bailey Hoek

"I actually gasped. Gorgeous." @Laura Anne Hogan

"I love epoxy floors so much I want them so bad! so pretty!" @Bglitter14

"You had me at glitter." @smcvay12

You can clean it with a damp mop, but you don't need to use special cleaners or tools. Epoxy floors are easy to maintain, and they're scratch resistant, too. Plus, they can be installed over many surfaces—including concrete slabs, plywood subfloor, and existing tile or laminate floors—so there's no need to rip out your existing flooring if it still looks nice.

While metallic epoxy floors are a great choice for high-traffic areas and those that need to be cleaned often, they're also sleek and eye-catching.

If you're looking for a durable flooring option that's easy to install, clean, and less expensive than other types of flooring, then metallic epoxy could be the perfect fit for your home or business.

In the end, the one thing we can say for sure is that metallic epoxy floors are breathtaking. They’re eye-catching, durable, and versatile and can be installed in just about any home or office space. Whether you want a muted color scheme or something more vibrant with rich textures, there are plenty of options out there for you to choose from! Why not give one a try?

