Man Shoots Video Explaining What You’re Missing If You're Sleeping on Estate Sales

So today, let’s talk estate sales.



Now, if you don’t know what an estate sale is, it is basically like a garage sale, only the seller is trying to declutter and get rid of almost everything in a house. This situation typically happens when someone is looking to move and offload everything or when someone passes away, and the house needs liquidation.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

It’s also great to find really neat pieces at surprisingly low prices if you know where to look!

In this video, TikTok creator Tylvvr gives us the down low on estate sales. One thing to keep in mind is to go in with a budget, but also keep your mind open to the experience and various ways you can use even unusual items. At one point Tylvvr debates buying some test tube type glasses for plant propagation before moving on, but it is little things like that which can make unusual finds really worth it.

I would have loved any of the old equipment in that house! Even if I couldn’t use it or display it myself, I am sure flipping it would have made back more than the money spent (which is part of the fun of going thrifting or estate sale shopping!)

The home Tylvvr walks through is completely ‘rad’, as many commenters mentioned. You may not find an estate sale with this many interesting or unusual pieces, but you should always be on the lookout. After all, you never know what you might find in the most random of places!

And even if you don’t buy anything, just seeing all the unique and interesting antique and older pieces that someone has collected over the years can be a great way to spend a few hours!