Crochet Artist Defends Why She Keeps Her Prices Low

We've all been there—that moment when we're just starting and someone tells us that we need to raise our prices.

It can be hard to hear, especially when you're a small business owner just trying to make a living doing what you love. But the truth is, raising prices isn't always the best answer for growing your business.

When starting out, offering your products at affordable prices is one of the most important things you can do for yourself. It helps you get your name out there, gets people excited about what you're doing, and builds a community around your business. When someone loves something enough to pay more than they would if it were cheap—even though they could get it for less somewhere else—it shows them how much value they see in what you're offering. And that's how we start building loyalty with our customers!

Raising prices too early can also mean losing some customers who would have stayed loyal if they knew there was room for them to come back later on down the line when they could afford it better than before. Quite a few folks agree, too.

@Divinely Wicked says, "I appreciate your prices because they are affordable! Some of us can't afford the more expensive stuff. Your work is amazing, we appreciate the prices."

It sounds like a them problem!! You keep doing you girl! I appreciate you doing what you do. Plus, as a working mom who doesn’t make, much I'd choose you!" @Emma Rodriguez

"You're the ONLY crochet 🧶 artist I followed so I can get plushies for my kiddos this Christmas and birthday!! Because of your prices." @rrachell1e

Don't be afraid to follow your dreams, however you choose. After all, part of owning your own business means you get to run it however you want.