Woman Gives Solid Tips for Keeping Everything In Place-- Literally

Whether you have a house or an apartment, keeping your home organized and neat is always challenging. Unless you have a bestie that would occasionally "break in" and help out. However, there are actually a few hacks out there that will guarantee to have everything in place.

TikToker Sarah Lindner (@houseofsequins) shares in her video, how to fluff up your couch cushions, as well as keep your rug secured on the floor.

If you've ever tripped over a rug or its corners, you know how frustrating this can be. But now, you don't have to worry about it anymore, thanks to these so-called "Rug Buddies", as Sarah demonstrates in her video. You just stick them under your rug to keep it in place and also to prevent tripping over the corners. Genius!

And if you have command strips laying around - these might also do the trick, regarding keeping your rug in place.

So simple, yet so effective!

For her couch - which is losing support - she uses these so-called folding boards under her cushions, which lift the cushions back up and make them look and feel like new again.

Nobody likes a sinking couch cushion, so this prevents you from tossing out a perfectly good couch. A good couch or sofa can and should last you for a handful of years, at least.

Both items are inexpensive and available on Amazon. And if you need more household hacks, you need to also check out all her other videos, as they're all very helpful.

