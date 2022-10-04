Skip to main content

Watch the “Evolution Door” In Action and Prepare to Have Your Mind Blown

What wizardry did I just watch?!

It is no surprise that a carpenter can create anything your heart desires. From loft-style beds to Pottery Barn dupes, anything is possible. However, sometimes their creation is more complex and would be considered more of a piece of art than furniture.

As TikTok creator Luke McFadden (@fvsoutherngirl) shows us with his trippy door creation. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

There is something quite relaxing about watching this door open and close, as it is three-dimensional and it sure gives off some trippy vibes. Not sure I would enjoy going through this door, I would be afraid of entering a different portal or dimension. But there is no need to panic, as this is only a dresser. It's a great addition for someone who has a small apartment, or closet, as the door opens sideways. It's a mystery how he built this, and many other TikTokers took to the comments section to figure out the same. He clearly used wood but everything else will forever remain a secret. The great part about this dresser is that it has a bottom drawer but regardless, it is quite spacious. 

If he ever decides to build more, maybe he will customize them to his customer's liking, such as painting or staining them in a different color and adding some shelves inside. I am sure this design can be tweaked here and there. That's the beauty of wood, it is easy to work with and so versatile. 

We love this evolution door!

buying in target
Article

Woman Gets Roasted By Target Cashier For Random Purchases

rainbow window peel and stick
Article

This Woman Has The Perfect Solution to Get Window Privacy Without Installing Blinds

rainbow chalk art
Article

Video Captures Neighbor Washing Kid’s Chalk Off her Own Walk-Way

painting rainbows
Article

If You Love Rainbows, You need to Invest In Suncatcher Paper

doorbell ring
Article

This DMV Man's Response To Unwanted Home Guests Is Hilarious

cleaning products
Article

Here’s How to Deep Clean Your Dishwasher

painting ceiling
Article

This Ceiling Painting Hack Will Change Your Paint Game Forever

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Here’s how to Deep Clean Your Cutting Boards

digging into ground
Article

Couple Buys 1909 House And Finds Tons Of Buried Treasure In Backyard

Bathroom
Article

Look at This Cool Budget-Friendly DIY Bathroom Glam Up

creepy baby doll
Article

This Subtle, Eerie Halloween Decoration Will Freak All the Neighbors Out

kitchen renovation
Article

Watch This Woman Redesigns Her Kitchen for Under $500

bright pink door
Article

This Is Proof That Painting Your Front Door Can Change Everything

string lights
Article

Don’t Take Down Your Summer String Lights Just Yet… Do This Instead

outdoor rain shower
Article

Woman’s Parents Who Live Deep In the Woods Have Outdoor Shower and It’s Magical

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.