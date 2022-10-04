Watch the “Evolution Door” In Action and Prepare to Have Your Mind Blown

It is no surprise that a carpenter can create anything your heart desires. From loft-style beds to Pottery Barn dupes, anything is possible. However, sometimes their creation is more complex and would be considered more of a piece of art than furniture.

As TikTok creator Luke McFadden (@fvsoutherngirl) shows us with his trippy door creation.

There is something quite relaxing about watching this door open and close, as it is three-dimensional and it sure gives off some trippy vibes. Not sure I would enjoy going through this door, I would be afraid of entering a different portal or dimension. But there is no need to panic, as this is only a dresser. It's a great addition for someone who has a small apartment, or closet, as the door opens sideways. It's a mystery how he built this, and many other TikTokers took to the comments section to figure out the same. He clearly used wood but everything else will forever remain a secret. The great part about this dresser is that it has a bottom drawer but regardless, it is quite spacious.

If he ever decides to build more, maybe he will customize them to his customer's liking, such as painting or staining them in a different color and adding some shelves inside. I am sure this design can be tweaked here and there. That's the beauty of wood, it is easy to work with and so versatile.

We love this evolution door!