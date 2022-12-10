Apparently the Extra Bulbs That Come With Your Christmas Lights Aren't Just Replacement Bulbs?

Christmas time! Time to flood the house with bright beautiful Christmas lights! Walking down the aisle of large department stores and seeing all the shelves stocked with boxes on boxes of Christmas lights, some varying a little in color and size but almost all being relatively similar. You purchase a box of lights, bring them home and convince your husband to go out in the cold to hang them up. Once they are hung up you step back to admire the freshly strung lights only to see your neighbor just put them up and they are the exact same color as yours, except he has more.

Luckily @viznelly shared a hack on TikTok that will solve this problem and it's a secret about your Christmas light that hardly anyone knows but everyone should!

Who knew?! All along we thought the extra pack of lights that come inside almost every Christmas light box was replacement bulbs in case one burns out. Apparently they turn you plain lights into a party! After the man screws the bulb into a socket on the string of lights and instantly they start flashing and dancing about.

So if you hang your lights only to realize you match almost everyone on the block, consider adding one of these fun bulbs and you might just attract all the reindeer in the area for a Christmas block party in your front yard!

