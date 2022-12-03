Man Has Perfect Solution for Extra Counter Space and Storage In Kitchen

Do you know what the worst thing about cooking is? Then you must put all of your ingredients away between steps, especially if you have little counter space. You could leave everything on your kitchen counter, but that means working around the clutter.

This man has come up with a solution: a custom countertop that expands when needed and tucks neatly back into place when not in use! Not only does this save space and keep things organized, but it also adds extra counter space whenever you need it!

This man's solution to the problem of needing more counter space and storage in his kitchen could inspire other people to think outside the box.

"Ok, you got me sold. Teach me what I need to know to make this for my wife lol." @soli_deo_gloria

"Here's hoping the algorithm brings me back for those plans. I need this in my life." @Luna

"I need this in a laundry room. Folding space and storage. Genius!" @not_so_peoply_person

This folding countertop is a great option if you want to expand your kitchen's storage space and countertop area. It folds up when not in use so that it doesn't take up any extra room. So far, this creator seems like the only one with this great idea on the market. Follow him for future plans (or maybe a chance to buy one yourself).

