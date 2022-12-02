Woman Makes Jaw-Dropping Fabric Art as a Statement Piece and You Can Totally Do It Too

Have a large space in your room and are not sure what to do with it? Well, I personally highly recommend making it into the perfect art space! And luckily for you, it doesn’t even take much work at all! You could make it a statement wall with just a bit of paint, or turn it into a dramatic art gallery with some homemade, and hand-made, artwork!



Let’s take a look at TikTok creator Emily Shaw’s gorgeous fabric wall art video as just one example!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, this wall art does take a bit more effort than just slapping something up on a wall, but I promise that it is well worth the effort! To start off, Emily grabs a large sheet of plywood and cuts out a random shape from the middle using a jig saw, then seals the wood so it won’t tear up the future fabric.

Then she goes ahead and gathers all her fabric. This is the fun part because at this stage you can use fabrics that you totally love the look of, old band t-shirts, sentimental pieces, etc. Make it totally unique and totally you by picking out fabrics that might not necessarily look good together otherwise, but will contrast beautifully up on your wall.

Trace the same shape as your wood onto a cardboard backing, then start cutting up your fabric and tacking it in random patterns on your wood. Don’t worry too much about edges, because this piece is going behind the wood cut out! I.e, it doesn’t have to be perfect at all.

Once you have all the fabric in place, tack the cardboard to the back of the wood frame, hang it up, and voila - a beautiful piece of art made entirely by you (and the fabrics you love the most, of course!)



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.