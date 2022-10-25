Skip to main content

Woman Makes Fabric Ceiling In Her She-Shed and It’s Super Dreamy

It makes it so soft and beautiful.

There are many ways you can decorate a home, even if no paint is involved. You could - for example - use some shaggy rugs, as this interior designer did for her client's store. Just imagine the impossible and take the most unusual piece of material, and make it your own. 

This is exactly what TikTok creator Viktoria Velvet (@thevelvetbeat) did with her she-shed in her backyard, as she shares in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

It looks quite dreamy like you're in a Spanish caravan. It also reminds me a little bit of Morocco or something from the Middle East. 

This look is easy to replicate, as all you need are a bunch of fabrics - which you can get at a fabric store or order them online - a staple gun or nails, and either fairy lights or string lights. And that's it. 

To attach them to the ceiling, you can either staple the corners of the fabric to the ceiling or nail them on gently. By only attaching the corners, you let the fabric flow freely. And lastly, you attach a bunch of light strings to make it even cozier. As you can see, she used every color of the rainbow, as well as added some with patterns, such as cheetah-print or flowers. Depending on the theme you're going for, your options are endless.

The cost for this DIY project can be inexpensive depending on how much fabric you are using and what kind of fabric, as quality varies in price. 

I know what I'll be doing next time I redo my apartment - add fabrics to the ceiling. 

fresh strawberries
Article

This Is Exactly What You Should Do With Your Produce To Make Them Last Longer

kid and cow
Article

Here Is Your Daily Proof That There Is Still Good In The World

Floral Bouquet
Article

Bride-to-Be's Eco-Friendly Wedding Bouquet Is Absolutely Breathtaking and Perfect For Sustainable Brides

shutterstock_423235624
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Van Gogh Poster into a Table

piles of books
Article

This “Magic” Bookshelf Doubles As Decorative Art

indoor trash can
Article

Apparently, We Have Been Using Trash Bags Incorrectly

bathroom mirrors
Article

Woman Instantly Upgrades Bathroom Mirror With This Cheap Hack and We're Shook

Greens
Article

Harvest Your Edible Greens and Save Them for the Winter Months With This Trick

woman painting wall
Article

Woman Hilariously Breaks Down What It Is Like Doing Home Improvements With ADHD

hole in the floor
Article

Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking

cleaning shower
Article

Professional Cleaner Explains What 5 Renovations She Would Never Do In Her House

plastic roof
Article

Woman’s Plastic Roof Gives Her the Best Natural Lighting

Framed art
Article

North Carolina Designer Breaks Down What You Should Avoid In HomeGoods and What Looks Genuinely High End

holding hands over blanket
Article

Woman Sews Grandmother Beautiful Blanket Made of Grandpa’s Old Shirts After He Passes Away

christmas gnome
Article

You Can Make a Home Goods Level Christmas Gnome Out of a Laundry Detergent Bottle

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.