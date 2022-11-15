This Simple Fabric Garland Can Work For Anything Even Beyond Christmas

Busy moms listen up! It's that time of year when the holidays are whizzing by one after the other, you have to decorate, tear down, re-decorate, tear down.. You know the pattern. It gets exhausting especially if you try to create your own DIY decor in the middle of getting kids to their sporting games, school pick up and drop off, grocery shopping, getting yourself ready for work, dealing with sick kiddos since it's cold and flu season, the list goes on.

Being a mom is a wicked hard job and trying to throw DIY holiday crafting in the mix is even more difficult. Thankfully TikToker @angela_fray shows us how she crafts her DIY holiday garlands that are easy to make, can be done while catching up on a Netflix show, and are versatile for each holiday with a change of fabrics!

Sitting comfortably she has a mixed box of corresponding fabric slices all matching the theme of the holiday season. She has her garland string tied to a chair in front of her so she can relax, and tie at the same time while catching up on her favorite tv series.

For Halloween you could do a dark purple, black and orange; Thanksgiving could be a plaid orange, brown, and cream; Christmas could be a pretty red plaid, cream, and a soft green.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.