Apparently “Fabuloso” Is the Secret Ingredient to Glittery Ornaments

In recent years, many people have switched out some of the “old school” chemical-filled household cleaners for more clean, non-toxic and sustainable options. While we’ve tried and took a liking to many of these DIY or store-bought sustainable cleaners that are now staples in many households, one tried and true store cleaner that’s hard for many to let go of is “Fabuloso.”

It has so many uses from mopping floors to cleaning countertops, but who knew it can also be used to create glittery Christmas ornaments? We had no idea until TikTok content creator @angelicanthomas uploaded a video showing us how this easy DIY is surprisingly possible!

Isn’t this wild how this household cleaner can be a staple supply needed to make an arts and crafts project? Of course, you can also use polyacrylic as a few people suggested in the comment section, however, if you’re on a budget or in a pinch, this is an inserting alternative that appears to work amazingly.

So to create your glittery ornaments, all you need to do is pour some Fabuloso into the clear ornament and swirl the cleaner around before pouring it out and back into the bottle. Next, you’ll simply add your glitter to the ornament and shake it around until the entire inside of the ornament is filled with glitter.

We’re stunned by this DIY, but even more shocked that other TikTok users mentioned in the comment section how they’ve used other household cleaners as well and still have their ornaments in good condition so many years later.

Not only is this DIY easy, but it’s also very clever and creative, too!

