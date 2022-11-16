Woman Proves That Fabuloso Might Not Clean As Well As We Thought

When it comes to cleaning, we have seen pretty of hacks, tips, and even do’s and don’ts for what you should or shouldn’t be doing. We live in a great time where so much information is readily available, all the way down to what works best when it comes to cleaning our floors!



Take Fabuloso, for example. Many of us know about it, and may even love it for the delightfully clean smell it leaves behind - but does it clean as well as you think it does? Well, one TikTok Channel, CleaningVideos303, has set out to prove just how clean it gets!

So in this video the creator gives Fabuloso every chance in the book to prove them right or wrong. They get Fabuloso antibacterial, which is supposed to work a bit better than the regular kind, pours it into her high-end mop bucket, then pours in some hot water to really make sure that it gets in good.

Now, the creator does say that the thing she likes the most about Fabuloso is how it smells. Honestly, to me, it just smells… clean! Or the way things SHOULD smell when they are clean, without it having to be overly pine or lemon scented. But as she scrubs away at the floor and then pours the dirty bucket down the sink, we can already tell that what she picked up isn’t quite as dirty as everything she got in her vinegar video.

And then the real test - what does the floor look like after everything is cleaned up and she runs a Swiffer with a brand new pad over it? Well, sadly, nowhere near what we had hoped for! The Swiffer pad is pretty dirty even after all that cleaning has been done, and I can’t help but imagine how much of that would be on my feet after walking on it even moments later!



