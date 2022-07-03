Skip to main content

Watch This Jewelry Box Get a Total Facelift

This makes for a gorgeous bedroom statement piece!

There is just something about taking something old or even something that just doesn’t look as good as it could, and changing it, making it far better than the original could ever be. Look around your house and see what items you yourself could upcycle.

Maybe it is an old chair in the corner or a vase that could use a new coat of paint to make it look new. Whatever it is, you could definitely use this creator’s inspiration for your next thrift makeover.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today’s awesome thrift hack comes to us from TikTok creator Jill (simplymadeuniquebyjill), and it involves one of those old jewelry boxes that many of us have either seen or had some time in our lives. These jewelry boxes are often understated pieces, meant to hold the contents within but not stand out simply. Jill, however, takes that idea and flips it on its head, turning this mass-produced item into something that truly is one of a kind.

Jill starts with the simple jewelry box and a set of jewel-toned and hummingbird-printed decor sheets. After cleaning the box (including the small mirror in the back), she begins cutting out certain parts of the sheets and laying them out, putting a large hummingbird on the mirror and spacing out the smaller flowers along with the trays and side doors. The decor sheet goes on so nicely with the help of what looks like a paint scraper, which we can assume is helping ensure the sheet sticks properly to the box.

First of all, we didn’t even know there were decor transfer sheets like this! They seem perfect for small craft projects that don’t have entirely smooth surfaces that are not plastic or glass, and you can bet that we will be looking up where to get some soon. Next, we didn’t even believe that an old jewelry box could look THIS good!

So, any guesses as to what we’ll be doing this weekend?

shutterstock_1522529402
Article

DIY Target Planter Hack Will Save You Money on 'Useless' Dirt

15 minutes ago
messy desk
Article

DIY Dollar Store Desk Organizer Is the Perfect Way to Keep Office Supplies Accessible

2 hours ago
bright white shirt
Article

Here’s How to Get Your Whites Extra Bright Without a Drop of Bleach

3 hours ago
natural stain remover
Article

This All-Natural Stain Remover Is a Laundry Game-Changer

4 hours ago
wooden fence
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Paint Your Fence Interior Black

Jul 2, 2022
looking at home
Article

Woman Captures Her Veteran Grandpop’s Reaction to Seeing the House His Father Built

Jul 2, 2022
Baby shower décor
Article

Woman Creates Adorable DIY Baby Shower Decor Using Dollar Tree Items

Jul 1, 2022
woman putting on lipstick
Article

Woman Makes $3 Lip Tint From Elmer’s Glue

Jul 1, 2022
Person repairing window
Article

Maintenance Man ‘Offended’ Woman Show Him How to Do Something He Didn’t Know How to Do

Jul 1, 2022
Storm shelter
Article

Woman Buys Fully Constructed Storm Shelter for Less Than $9k

Jul 1, 2022
Dumpsters
Article

Woman Trash Picks a School Dumpster and What They Throw Away Is Infuriating

Jul 1, 2022
Red, white and blue flowers
Article

This Red, White and Blue Floral Arrangement Is So Perfect For the 4th of July

Jul 1, 2022
Summer table
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Beautifully Set The Table For the Summer Season

Jun 30, 2022
Mopping the floor
Article

This Cleaning Hack For Mopping Floors is Genius

Jun 30, 2022
Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Watch How This Man Takes Leftover Wood and Makes The Cutest Plant Stool

Jun 30, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.