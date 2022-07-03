Watch This Jewelry Box Get a Total Facelift

There is just something about taking something old or even something that just doesn’t look as good as it could, and changing it, making it far better than the original could ever be. Look around your house and see what items you yourself could upcycle.

Maybe it is an old chair in the corner or a vase that could use a new coat of paint to make it look new. Whatever it is, you could definitely use this creator’s inspiration for your next thrift makeover.

WATCH VIDEO HERE



Today’s awesome thrift hack comes to us from TikTok creator Jill (simplymadeuniquebyjill), and it involves one of those old jewelry boxes that many of us have either seen or had some time in our lives. These jewelry boxes are often understated pieces, meant to hold the contents within but not stand out simply. Jill, however, takes that idea and flips it on its head, turning this mass-produced item into something that truly is one of a kind.

Jill starts with the simple jewelry box and a set of jewel-toned and hummingbird-printed decor sheets. After cleaning the box (including the small mirror in the back), she begins cutting out certain parts of the sheets and laying them out, putting a large hummingbird on the mirror and spacing out the smaller flowers along with the trays and side doors. The decor sheet goes on so nicely with the help of what looks like a paint scraper, which we can assume is helping ensure the sheet sticks properly to the box.

First of all, we didn’t even know there were decor transfer sheets like this! They seem perfect for small craft projects that don’t have entirely smooth surfaces that are not plastic or glass, and you can bet that we will be looking up where to get some soon. Next, we didn’t even believe that an old jewelry box could look THIS good!

So, any guesses as to what we’ll be doing this weekend?