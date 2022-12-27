Woman Takes Us On a Journey to Score the Best Facebook Find Ever

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Facebook Marketplace is a wild world that only the boldest of us enter. You never know what you'll find there, and yet sometimes, it's the best place to find something—especially if you're looking for vintage midcentury furniture.

That's what one woman learned when she stumbled upon this rare mid-century egg chair on Facebook Marketplace and decided to buy it right away!

Whether you're a collector or simply looking for a good deal, midcentury furniture is a hot commodity. And the egg chair is one of the most iconic pieces of Midcentury Modern design.

Designed by Arne Jacobsen in 1958, this chair was intended to be comfortable and ergonomic; its curved seat shell and backrest offer just enough give to make it easy to sit in for long periods without feeling cramped or stiff.

While there are many iterations of this classic design available on eBay, finding one in great condition is rare, making this find even more special!

Because of its rarity, it's unlikely this is a vintage chair. But we're glad someone asked.

""YOU ARE SO LUCKY. OMG IS IT VINTAGE?" @Blue

Even though the creator neither confirmed nor denied, there's no denying that this was a great score.

"You found the glorious mid-century ball chair. So jelly, I wish I had a house or I'd get one of these." @Lillith

Others were asking the real questions, "Is it comfy?! I’ve always wondered." @Graveytrain

So have we.

So, how was the egg chair? According to the woman who got it, it’s everything she hoped it would be—and more! The best part is that she found this amazing piece of furniture at an affordable price.

