Man Makes $600 From This $50 Facebook Marketplace Flip

Selling or buying used furniture is easier than ever. Especially on platforms such as Facebook Marketplace. You can get high-quality pieces for a bargain, and if you sell refurbished furniture, you are at the right place. Many people who sell on Facebook Marketplace often don't know the value of the piece they are selling, unless they are in the furniture-flipping business themselves. You can totally make a profit by buying high-value pieces on Facebook Marketplace or Goodwill for under $50 and selling them for over $500. Let me show you how!

TikTok creator @cedarpinedesigns demonstrates in his video how he flipped this Mid Century dresser he bought on Facebook Marketplace for $50 and sold it for $650!

How stunning is that? This project doesn't involve many tasks but may require some handy tools, such as an electric sander and a paint sprayer to get it done in no time. However, you can also do everything by hand. As this TikTok creator shows in his video, he first removes all drawers and then cleans the surface with a degreaser (TSP Cleaner). The next step is using wood filler to make the surface area even, which will then be sanded down with 150-grit sandpaper to smoothen it out. The last steps involve removing the top, and the middle drawers to achieve contrast by spray painting the rest in a Laurel Woods green (SW 7749) by Sherwin Willaims but keeping the middle drawers in their natural state. And then adding polyurethane to the paint to achieve some depth and contrast. Lastly, he gives it a clear polish by only using polyurethane, according to @cedarpinedesigns. As you can see, the finished product looks high-end. Which makes sense, since he flipped it and made $600 by selling it! What a win-win business furniture-flipping can be.