Holistic Woman Swears By These Facial Tips To Sculpt Her Face

Natural and it works...uhhh sign us up.

Face sculpting and cosmetic surgeries have been popular for quite some time. The highly coveted “Hollywood” look that many celebrities have, such as high cheekbones and a chiseled jawline, has always been deemed as the “it” look, and naturally has inspired the average every day person to try and achieve the look through exercise or plastic surgery — much like their favorite celebrity.

However, if you want to achieve a sculpted face, but don’t desire to lose weight all over or rather not seek plastic surgery, the good news is, there are holistic face tips and exercises you can do that will help you yield similar results! Just check out this video from TikTok content creator @stephflockhart.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The wellness, beauty and lifestyle enthusiast shows us a few of her favorite facial practices that she’s adapted which include using many facial tools such as a jade roller, gua sha, and facial cups just to name a few. Additionally, she also adapted the use of acupuncture, micro-needling and general facial techniques solely using her hands. Clearly, her holistic facial routine works because the difference between her before and after pictures are astonishing!

Many people in the comments section argued that she achieved the results from exercise, however, looking at how extensive her face regimen is, it’s highly believable that these practices helped her achieve these results. Considering some of these practices such as gua sha and jade rolling are actually ancient-old practices that have always been known to yield amazing results, it’s best to be consistent if you want to see results. 

