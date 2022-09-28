This Welcome Mat Is a Little Less 'Inspirational' But A Whole Lot Of Funny

It isn’t often that something as simple as a welcome mat can really catch our attention. Usually they just lay there, waiting for someone to rub mud on them before they get tossed away after a few years of hard use.

But one TikTok creator has taken door mats to a whole new, and way more interesting, level. And if you can forgive a few expletives, you may be super interested in what this one in particular has to say!

Bethany Noblitt, owner and creator of WaywardWhimsy, creates a LOT of stuff, selling it on her Etsy to those love her cute and whimsical aesthetic. One of those many things that she creates just so happens to be door mats, but not the typical ‘welcome’ or ‘come on in, ya’ll’ that most of us have come to expect.

Okay, we are sure she makes at least a few of those, but they aren’t her bread and butter persay.

Today she is showing off one recent floor mat that she created for a husband who felt their house needed a little something at the door, while the wife compromised, only saying that she wanted something a bit ‘cute’. And by cute she totally meant a little cussy.

So Bethany gave them exactly what they wanted - a cute door mat with an… interesting saying on it. For all of you out there who don’t know, there is a rather popular saying that essentially goes ‘f*** around and find out’, and we bet you can guess what goes behind those stars.

Well this mat, with that saying, pretty much says come in at your own risk in perhaps the cutest way possible, and we do have to admit that the cutesy flowers really do offset the dramatic saying pretty well!