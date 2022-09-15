Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Bathroom Into a Fairy-Core Dream

We love this whimsical look!

In case you missed it, a brand-new, naturally inspired look is practically exploding onto the scene right now. Welcome to fairycore: similar to cottagecore, fairycore focuses on bringing the outdoors inside, but with a little more whimsy.

Let's look at one woman's stunning bathroom with a fairy-aesthetic motif to see how well it captures the soul of this new design.

Today we join Destiny, a fairy-core aficionado who is showing off the bathroom makeover that she recently did to fit her beloved aesthetic. Better yet, she also shows us how even a tiny bathroom can be made to feel both larger and brighter with the right decorations added in!

She starts by cleaning everything up, as you should do every time you are looking to make a decor change or when starting a full-on makeover. After all, you don’t want to have to deal with dust bunnies or messes showing up underneath your brand-new decor!


Next comes a super important steps - lights! Now, fairycore is a little bit easier than some other aesthetics as there are already pretty handy lights that you can use. Destiny uses some pastel colored fairy lights and hangs them up around the upper corners of her bathroom, creating the perfect play of light to highlight the rest of the look.

Up after that is moss - lots of moss! This helps bring in the fairyland, woodsy vibe and when we tell you stick it everywhere - do it! Destiny adds moss, and flowers, all around her mirror but we could easily see adding it to other places as well.

Butterflies and a super-reflective shower curtain help set off the look and the end result is a fairy wonderland perfect for taking a little magical break from the mundane!

