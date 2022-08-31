Make Your Own Light Up 'Bubbling' Cauldron With This One Creative Hack!

Okay, by now you should have seen just how excited we are for Halloween. Spooky season is still a bit away, but there is nothing that says you can’t start preparing your DIY decorations now, and we have a seriously great one for you to check out today.

So put your DIY hat on and head to your local Dollar Store to grab these simple ‘ingredients’ to make the perfect bubbling cauldron for your All Hallow’s Décor!

Our Halloween cauldron creator is Courtney from over on TikTok, and her faux-cauldron is one of the best that we have seen! She starts off with a basic black plastic cauldron, the kind that you see at every party store or down the decoration aisle at your favorite big box store. (We’d suggest stocking up on several because this look is just too cute to pass up.)

Courtney then takes a larger cardboard box, lays it at the bottom of the cauldron to help take up space, then layers and glues clear, iridescent plastic ornaments on top of that box. This arrangement also helps fill in the gaps where the box does not meet the cauldron’s edges. She then takes a few more and glues them to the sides of the cauldron, mimicking some strange substance ‘bubbling’ out.

Next, using some advice from past commenters, Courtney adds some fairy lights tucked down in and around the plastic bubbles. This helps light the entire thing up from the inside and as they flicker and glow after being turned on you can really see the whole project come to life. The overall look is stunning and one hundred percent perfect for any Halloween party or trendy decorations.

One change we would make (if we could) is to find some green iridescent baubles, to really help ‘sell’ that bubbling cauldron look, or maybe paint some slimy tendrils in neon green on the outside.