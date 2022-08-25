Skip to main content

Man Hosts a “Fairy Party” That Was Secretly a Dreamy Proposal

This is such a cool engagement idea.

It’s always been said that little girls dreamed of one day having a wedding that was just like their favorite Disney princess. While many soon-to-be brides do their best to make their Disney princess-themed wedding come to life, TikTok content creator @nimai_delgado took matters into his own hands when he threw his girlfriend a fairy-themed backyard birthday party turned ethereal engagement party.

As seen in the video, to flawlessly execute this fairy tale-themed engagement party, he gathered a slew of their closest loved ones and had everyone dress like fairies, elves, goblins, hobbits and mystical creatures. All throughout the video, they’re dancing, laughing, posing for pictures and overall appear to be having a great time. The special moment came when his girlfriend’s best friend let them in an open heart meditation where everyone closed their eyes and reflected on how much love they all have for the birthday girl. While they all imagined sending that love to her and letting her know how adored she is, her boyfriend got down on one knee. When they all opened their eyes, he asked her to marry him and unsurprisingly, she said “yes!”

This is so sweet and thoughtful! If this stunning engagement party is any glimpse into what the actual wedding will look like, we can’t wait to see it!

