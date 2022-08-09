Skip to main content

This Fairy Table Is the Stuff Dreams Are Made Of

We need one.

Much like thrifters and furniture flippers, wood workers are highly skilled and creative individuals that possess the ability to take something ordinary and transform it into a remarkable piece.

Such is the case with Dan of @screamingdonkeywoodwork. This wood worker not only made a a stunning wood table, but enhanced it by adding a breathtaking fairy theme to it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, Dan already had a mix of walnut shavings and epoxy that will be used as the base that looks exactly like soil, to hold the fake grass, trees and flowers. To add the grass, he used a sand shaker to shake it onto the black walnut shavings and epoxy mix. Next, he recruited his wife to help him with placing cherry blossom flowers, green shrubs, a mix of yellow and red flowers and some beautiful rock allover the fake soil.

Much like his followers in the comment section of this video, we’re anxious to see what the fairy table will look like once it’s completed— we’re almost certain it’s going to be gorgeous!

Judging by the series of videos he created for this particular project, he’s passionate about his craft and is amazing at what he does— and this project clearly shows it. 

