Woman Fools Everyone With Genius Fake Hanging Plant Hack

It looks great and it's never going to die.

Some of us are not blessed with a green thumb. And because of that, we tend to just count ourselves out of certain things like lush gardens and greenery in our indoor spaces. But you don't have to miss out out on the #plantparent aesthetic even if you can't keep any plants alive. 

According to TikToker Mary Beth, you can hang fake plants outside and no one will be the wiser. And you know what? It works.

After scoring some greenery from Hobby Lobby for 40% off, she then coated in WD40 to help it not fade in the sun. Next she grabbed a coco liner and a Styrofoam ball, glued it to the liner and then added real potting soil to it. She stuck the arrangement in the ball and "fluffed" it out. Once it was hung, it looked totally natural and now she'll never have to worry about it again. 

Of course you can always play around with the foliage inside and cater it to your color scheme and overall vibe. And vacation won't be a worry at all!

