Start Your Fall Decorating In Style With This Super Easy Dollar Store DIY

So simple yet so classy!

Even people who prefer warm weather can't deny the joy that comes from autumnal activities like donning a warm bulky sweater, guzzling down a pumpkin spice anything, or participating in a jack-o-lantern carving session with friends and family.

And one of the things that we most love to welcome are fall decorations! There's just something about the season, and its decor, that warms us right down to our toes. And luckily with so many creative people out there coming up with brilliant DIY’s, we can still decorate our house beautifully without dropping mega bucks!

Today we’ve got one TikTok creator whose page is a smorgasbord of different holiday and season related. Tara Panasiuk is smart in what she buys and even craftier at putting the pieces in place to make really cute, and totally unique decorations and crafts.

In this one craft, she is showing us how to make some classy fall-inspired decor using some fake pumpkins, craft foam, large candlesticks, and a few other bits and bobs. The end result is seriously cute, so you’ll want to stick around until the end of the video to see it!

You will want to first get your candlesticks and set them up in an area where you have a bit of space to craft. Get some of the craft foam (either cut into a round shape to fit the top of the candle holder or simply bought that way), and hot glue it to the top of the candle holder. This will give you a base for everything that comes next.

Next, add your pumpkin on top of the craft foam, again using your hot glue. You can then take your fall-inspired florals, leaves, etc, and stick them into the craft foam in whatever way looks best to you. (Pro tip, this can be super easy to adapt to other seasons as well with different large focal pieces in place of the pumpkin and different varieties of florals!)

Finish everything up, set it in place, and enjoy your new adorable fall decoration in style!

