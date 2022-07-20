Skip to main content

This Woman's Autumn-Themed Front Porch Has Us Ready For the Fall Season

This is so beautifully done.

Is it just us or does it seem to be a lot of people are already over the summer? We can understand the rush to the cooler months given the record-breaking hot temperatures many of us are dealing with, but we’re noticing an uptick in department stores already putting out their Halloween décor and content creators decorating their entire home with pumpkins and skulls.

Is it safe to say the fall equinox can’t come soon enough? Well, according to yet, another TikTok content creator, it appears that way. Kristyn Cole recently uploaded a video to her TikTok account showing her 969,000 (and counting) followers her fall-themed front porch and it’s so gorgeous!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, Cole placed what appears to be chicken wire around the sides and top of her front door. Afterwards, she carefully placed a variety of green foliage — similar to eucalyptus — and an abundance of tan, light brown and cream colored pumpkins, skulls, flowers and plants to create her beautiful Autumn-themed front porch.

The color palette she used to welcome the Autumn season is so spot on and gorgeous and we love how she incorporated skulls into the décor to welcome Halloween as well.

