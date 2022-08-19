DIY Gnome Wreath Is Perfect For Fall

When we think of fall decorations, we’re usually reminded of pumpkins, straw and corn mazes just to name a few. It’s rare we usually step outside the “normal” fall and Halloween aesthetics of pumpkins and scarecrows. However, depending on the amount of creativity you possess and how big of an imagination you have, you can step outside the box and DIY some pretty cool and unorthodox fall and Halloween décor.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator and DIY couple @thenavagepatch. Rather than decking their front door with pumpkins and scarecrows, the couple opted to do something a little different and create this cute little gnome instead!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All they did was trace around a round plate onto a piece of white cardboard to create a circle and drew a triangle on top of the circle, creating an upside-down ice cream cone shape that would be the gnome’s head. Next, they used a hot glue gun to glue several strips of a tan straw-like material that they got from cutting a hula skirt onto the white cardboard before gluing the nose down onto the material. To complete the easy project, they created its’ hat using Crafter’s Square material that they glued down to the top of the white cardboard, creating a beanie and topped off the beanie décor with a flower and frog.

This is too cute and we love how simple it was to do! We won’t be surprised if we see an increase of people decorate their home with gnomes thanks to this cute and easy DIY!