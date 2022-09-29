Don’t Forget These Simple But Essential Things to Get Your Home Ready For Fall

It takes a lot to get ready for the fall and winter season, and we aren’t talking about just the holidays! Which, to be fair, it takes a ton of effort to get ready for the holiday season, from putting up all sorts of decorations to making sure the house is in tip top shape for visitors to drop by or even stay the night.

But that isn’t what we are talking about today! Nope, we are simply talking about fall itself, and how to get your home ready for it! So let’s cover all the basics with the help of one TikTik creator!

Cloth and Bristle is a channel dedicated to cleaning and making sure that the world around them is better than they came into it. And recently they decided to showcase a few things that you can do around your house to get it fall-ready. After all, you don’t want to leave everything to the last minute and be scrambling to do all of these things even as fall fades into winter!



So what should you be doing in the months just before hard freezes and snows? Well, first of all, check all your outdoor faucets. You will want to make sure that all lines are well drained and that they operate smoothly so that if you have to shut them off smoothly you won’t have an issue. Wrapping up any outdoor hoses is also a good idea at this time because you don’t want water lingering in them to expand when the temps drop below freezing.

The second tip is to change out, and clean, your HVAC filters and vents! This is often something we forget to do unless they just so happen to stop our systems from working but the time between the summer heat fading and the winter cold setting in is the best time to make sure these systems are in tip top shape.

There are a few other valuable and helpful tips you could use this year, so be sure to watch the rest of the video and follow through to get your house fall-ready!