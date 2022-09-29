Skip to main content

Don’t Forget These Simple But Essential Things to Get Your Home Ready For Fall

It’s not just about putting up fall decor.

It takes a lot to get ready for the fall and winter season, and we aren’t talking about just the holidays! Which, to be fair, it takes a ton of effort to get ready for the holiday season, from putting up all sorts of decorations to making sure the house is in tip top shape for visitors to drop by or even stay the night.

But that isn’t what we are talking about today! Nope, we are simply talking about fall itself, and how to get your home ready for it! So let’s cover all the basics with the help of one TikTik creator!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Cloth and Bristle is a channel dedicated to cleaning and making sure that the world around them is better than they came into it. And recently they decided to showcase a few things that you can do around your house to get it fall-ready. After all, you don’t want to leave everything to the last minute and be scrambling to do all of these things even as fall fades into winter!

So what should you be doing in the months just before hard freezes and snows? Well, first of all, check all your outdoor faucets. You will want to make sure that all lines are well drained and that they operate smoothly so that if you have to shut them off smoothly you won’t have an issue. Wrapping up any outdoor hoses is also a good idea at this time because you don’t want water lingering in them to expand when the temps drop below freezing.

The second tip is to change out, and clean, your HVAC filters and vents! This is often something we forget to do unless they just so happen to stop our systems from working but the time between the summer heat fading and the winter cold setting in is the best time to make sure these systems are in tip top shape.

There are a few other valuable and helpful tips you could use this year, so be sure to watch the rest of the video and follow through to get your house fall-ready!

picture frame
Article

Woman Saves Space By Making Cabinet Picture Frames

painting mural
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

hot glue gun
Article

Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

ancient toaster
Article

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

brick fireplace
Article

Utah Couple Make Exciting Discovery Beneath Walls During Renovation

window sill
Article

Reduce Heat Loss In Your Home Up to 50% With These Simple Hacks

Wood Table
Article

Apparently, If You Have a Wobbly Table, All You Need to Do Is This

Lemon tree
Article

Lemons Can Remove Highlighter

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

Woman Uses Paper Towel Roll To Create Beautiful Fall Decor

painting tiles
Article

Woman’s Hack for Peel and Stick Floor Tiles Is Essential

cleaning, hand
Article

This DIY Spray Will Keep Creepy Crawly Spiders Away

welcome mat
Article

This Welcome Mat Is a Little Less 'Inspirational' But A Whole Lot Of Funny

cool pumpkin
Article

Did You Know That You Can Carve Fake Pumpkins?

peacock chair
Article

Denver Woman Scores the Ultimate Boho Furniture Thanks to Some Dumpster Diving

mickey mouse
Article

Kiddo Collects All Disney Character Autographs and What She Does With Them Is Stunning

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.