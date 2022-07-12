Skip to main content

This Is What One Homesteader Already Starting Planting For the Fall

Get a start for a bountiful harvest.

Growing a garden isn’t only a therapeutic practice and form of self-care for some individuals, but it’s also a great way to grow an abundance of crops for you and your family to enjoy. However, the summer brings hot weather, especially if you’re located in the southern states, such as Texas, which is currently experiencing record-high daily temperatures over 100 degrees.

If you’re a gardener living in an area such as Texas, then you know first-hand how hard it is to grow certain crops in such hot weather, however, the show must go on and TikTok creator @from_the_garden proves just that in her recent video where she shows us how she’s prepping for her fall harvest now, despite the brutal Texas heat.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video she shows the huge variety of plants she’s starting inside before transferring them outside. Red Russian kale, rainbow Swiss chard and marigold are only some of the plants that she’s currently planting inside under her grow lights before waiting until they grow a bit bigger from their seedlings stage to transport them outside because thankfully, they can handle the Texas heat. The only exception she’s making and allowing to grow outside are her sunflowers since they can actually survive the extreme heat.

Some of the other crops and herbs she’s growing are seminole pumpkins, cantaloupe, cucumbers, celery, rosemary and tomatoes. Currently, she has her lamps set to 14 hours of daylight in order for seedlings to sprout.

She mentioned this is only a small clip of everything she’s growing. We’re anxious to see what her fall harvest is going to look like!

