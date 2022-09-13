Skip to main content

Woman Makes Gorgeous Farmhouse Fall Wreath For Under $10

To the dollar store we go!

DIY projects are fun - especially decorating your home for the fall season and everything Halloween-related. Since the spooky season is just around the corner, let's get started on decorating. The best places to find what you need are Home Depot and Michaels for some tools, and the Dollar Tree - or 99 Cents Only Store - for the essential items. It's like a paradise for crafty, artsy DIY projects anyone can swing. You can be certain to find what you need and then some. 

Let's take notes from this crafty TikTok creator Luna (@louflores_ ) who created a farmhouse-style wreath in a pumpkin shape, using items from the Dollar Tree, all for under $10!

It's hard to believe that this was assembled with items found at the Dollar Tree! The items Luna used were some fake, decorative flowers that can be found at the dollar store all year round, a metal pumpkin-shaped basket, some rope, a Hawaiian-style hula skirt, a few zip ties, and some strong glue for craft projects, and voilà you got yourself a pumpkin wreath that you can hang on your door or on the wall in your home. 

Although this TikTok creator used a beige-colored hula skirt, if you can find an orange one it would look even better, I think. If orange hula skirts don't exist, there is an option to spray paint the finished product, and maybe even paint the rope black (if you can't find black rope). You can also use darker decorative flowers if you want to stay within the fall and Halloween color scheme. You can certainly go to town with this DIY project. 

