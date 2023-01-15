Family Finds Dad's (Who Passed Away) Secret Cash Stash In Unlikely Place

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The best part about being a parent is spending time with your kids. You can't help but be proud of them and want to share that with everyone else! But what if you pass away before you get a chance to see them grow up? The feeling of loss can be overwhelming for anyone who loses someone close to them, especially when it's unexpected or tragic, like losing a parent at an early age.

Sometimes though, fate has a funny way of working things out. This is exactly what happened when one family found out their late father had some hidden cash stashed away in an unlikely place in their house...

Others shared their own similar stories of deceased loved ones taking care of the family (even after moving on).

"My dad collected $100 dollar bills in two spots. He told me about them on his death bed. I split it with my sister. I miss him so much!" @Diane Worzala

One commenter made a special note to help others ensure they don't miss out on their own family's stashes.

"Estate liquidator speaking here… Check books, coat pockets, and pull all of the dresser drawers out. There is usually money taped to the inside of dressers." @Heather Edwards

The most exciting part of this discovery is that now his family will be able to honor him by sharing some of his hard-earned money. He was a quiet man who didn’t share much about himself, but he ensured he had enough money to support his loved ones after he was gone. And for that reason alone, the family has decided to split up their newfound cash among themselves, so everyone can enjoy their inheritance in whatever way they choose!