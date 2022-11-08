Skip to main content

Woman Shares Why The Farmhouse Look Isn't As Chic As You Think

This makes us rethink the whole look...

So by now most of us have seen that gorgeous farmhouse look. This style of interior design manages to combine practicality, simplicity, and rustic charm in a way that everything still looks great.

But one woman is pointing out that maybe our obsession with farmhouse chic isn’t all it is cracked up to be, and that there might, in fact, be some downsides to this cool look!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Meredith Steele, the creator of this video, has a farmhouse. A real one that is over two hundred years old and still has its original dirt floor down in the basement. Now you might be thinking that is really cool and, honestly, we did too when the conversation first came up.

Of course - there are some not-so-great qualities about having such an old house, especially in that style, as Meredith is all too familiar with and happy to share about. You see, Meredith not only has an old-style farmhouse, but she also has a couple of pets, cats especially, that take full advantage of that old space. These cats love to drag outdoor creatures inside and poor Meredith has the adventure to hunt down and disperse of said ‘gifts’.

And when we are talking about critters, we aren’t talking about a baby bird. No - picture running all around your house going after a rather large chipmunk that has already been traumatized by several cats and all it wants to do is hide in those tiny nooks and crannies that your old farmhouse is so well known for.

So next time you are thinking about going for farmhouse chic and that you would totally love an old farmhouse to ‘do something with’, maybe consider just going with some Rae Dunn instead!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

shutterstock_1799645869
Article

Camper Turns His Tent Stakes Into a Functioning Stove

Vegetable garden
Article

Maryland Gardener Proves You Can Eat From Your Garden All Year Long by Following These Simple Steps

Dawn Powerwash
Article

Apparently Dawn Powerwash Can Totally Get Rid of Soap Scum

McDonalds_sign
Article

Watch This Interior Designer Change the Color of a Thrifted McDonald’s Sign to a Chic Pastel

Outdoor String Lights
Article

Man Finds Coolest Lightbulb at Estate Sale and It Actually Still Works

baby yoda christmas
Article

This Disney Themed Christmas Doorway Is the Cutest Way to Get Ready For the Season

no water
Article

Couple’s Water Gets Turned Off Because of Husband's Kind of Hysterical Mistake

Plant wall
Article

Remember That Cute Plant Wall We Told Y'all About a While Back? Here's How to Keep Spiders Away From It

slipper sweeping
Article

These Dusting Slippers Make Cleaning Look Actually…Fun?

toilet paper
Article

Boston DIY Maven Shows Us How to Make The Cutest Thanksgiving Napkin Rings

declogging a drain
Article

This Drain Declogging Will Have Your Running to Your Shower Drain

Light art
Article

California Man Does “Light Painting” and It Is Genuinely Astonishing

kitchen pantry
Article

Washington BFF Redoes Woman’s Pantry as a Birthday Gift and Honestly, We Need Better Friends

mixing concrete
Article

Woman DIYs her Own Cement Tiles and the Final Look Is Stunning

monster head gallery
Article

San Francisco’s Woman’s Taxidermy Art Gallery Is Something to Behold

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.